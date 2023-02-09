Assault charges laid after family dispute in Madawaska Valley Twp.

Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe has charged an individual with several criminal charges after responding to a family dispute call. Officers responded to the call on February 1st, 2023 just before 8:00 p.m. regarding a dispute taking place at a residence in the Township of Madawaska Valley.

As a result of the following investigation, officers at the scene arrested and charged a 38-year-old from Madawaska Valley Township. They are facing charges for the following offences:

- Assault - three counts

- Utter threats - two counts

- Voyeurism

Police say the accused was released on conditions and will appear in court on March 8th, 2023, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. The name of the charged person will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray