Assault charges laid after family dispute in Madawaska Valley Twp.
Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe has charged an individual with several criminal charges after responding to a family dispute call. Officers responded to the call on February 1st, 2023 just before 8:00 p.m. regarding a dispute taking place at a residence in the Township of Madawaska Valley.
As a result of the following investigation, officers at the scene arrested and charged a 38-year-old from Madawaska Valley Township. They are facing charges for the following offences:
- Assault - three counts
- Utter threats - two counts
- Voyeurism
Police say the accused was released on conditions and will appear in court on March 8th, 2023, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. The name of the charged person will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Two in hospital after altercation involving knife at Renfrew residenceA 27-year-old from Admaston-Bromley Township has been charged following a physical altercation at a residence in Renfrew. OPP report two people were transported to hospital with minor injuries, the accused faces multiple charges including assault with a weapon.
-
Francophone support and programming for businesses in Renfrew CountyA grant received by Enterprise Renfrew County will aim to provide free virtual marketing workshops, a Francophone Entrepreneur Award, networking event, business consultations and resources in the French language.
-
Man arrested attempting to steal E-Bike from Real Canadian SuperstoreA 26-year-old man from the Scarborough area has been arrested and charged after Brockville Police responded to a call regarding the theft of an e-bike from the Real Canadian Superstore on Parkedale Ave.
-
Over $20,000 in drugs seized during traffic stop on Kensington Pkwy.A 46-year-old man has been charged after a traffic stop in Brockville. Officers seized a variety of items while searching the vehicle, including. falsified Corrections Canada ID among other cards, two scales, bags, quantities of anabolic steroids, methamphetamine and cocaine.
-
Strategic four year plan unveiled by Kemptville District HospitalGuiding the way forward in healthcare through 2026, the Kemptville District Hospital has announced its Strategic Plan for 2022-2026. KDH says the plan was developed in collaboration with more than 800 stakeholders: patients, staff, partners, and neighbours.
-
United Way of KFL&A top administrator steps down after 24 yearsPresident and CEO of United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, Bhavana Varma will be stepping down at the end of August. Bhavana has received numerous awards and grown the local United Way significantly in her time.
-
Kingston Police warn public about fraudulent Facebook support scamUsing social media, cybercriminals spoof brands and organizations to trick people into trusting them by using fake Facebook pages to contact them. Police explain that in this recent scam, cybercriminals use real Facebook pages to impersonate Facebook itself.
-
City of Pembroke adopts 2023 budgetThe budget for 2023 has been adopted by the City of Pembroke. The plan lays out funds for road work, sidewalk repairs, and parks, along with continued upgrades to the City’s water and sewer system. The impact on the average residential household is an increase of $155 per year.
-
Renfrew County reflects on successful first weekend of Ontario Winter GamesThe Organizing Committee of the Renfrew County 2023 Ontario Winter Games says there have been glowing reviews from athletes and visitors following the first week of the games. Organizers look forward to the next weekend of events, kicking off with the second opening ceremony February 9th.