Assault charges laid after well-being check in Napanee, Ont
The Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person after a well-being check in Napanee. The incident took place on January 8, 2023, just after 8:30 p.m., when L&A County OPP received a call for service for a well-being check at a residence after it was indicated that someone may be injured there.
Police say that members of L&A County OPP as well as the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) and OPP Canine Unit attended the scene. After a short time, officers were able to make contact with the victim and confirm their well-being.
However, as a result of the following investigation, L&A County OPP has arrested and charged a 69-year-old male from Napanee with several offences:
- Assault with a Weapon - Two Counts
- Assault - Two Counts
- Pointing a Firearm
- Sexual Assault
There were no injuries reported in this incident. The accused has been held in court pending a bail hearing.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
31-year-old charged with 8 offences following domestic dispute investigationOntario Provincial Police in Pembroke has arrested a 31-year-old individual after responding to a domestic dispute involving a two-vehicle collision in the east end of Pembroke, resulting in serious charges laid following an investigation.
Electronic speed sign stolen from Grist Mill Rd. in North Algona WilberforceKillaloe OPP reported that an electronic speed sign was stolen from a road in North Algona Wilberforce between December 30th, 2022 and January 1st, 2023. Anyone with information in regard to this crime is asked to contact police.
Three people charged fleeing break and enter at business on O'Brien RoadOntario Provincial Police in Renfrew have arrested and charged three people after they fled the scene of a break and enter at a local business, after they were caught heading eastbound on the 417.
Woman assaults boyfriend and kicks officer in domestic disputeBrockville Police Service report a 51-year-old female struck her boyfriend with her knee in a domestic dispute and then kicking an officer when they attempted to arrest her at a residence on Water Street.
Residents asked for information in ongoing arson investigationOntario Provincial Police are asking for help from anyone who may have information on a structure fire which was set intentionally at an abandoned residence on Dixon Road in South Stormont Township.
OPP charge two motorists with impaired driving on same dayFollowing two collisions in Russell Township and the City of Clarence-Rockland on January 9th, both drivers were arrested and charged with impaired driving with no injuries reported in either crash.
Police ask for further assistance in locating missing femaleA 27-year-old female has been missing since Thanksgiving and Kingston Police are asking for help from the public in locating her. Her current whereabouts are unknown however, she was last seen in the area of Montreal Street and Rideau Street and is believed to be in the Kingston area.
Impaired driver charged following complaints from Trenton businessA 31-year-old from Quinte West has been charged with impaired driving after a business in Trenton called police with a complaint of a customer under the influence of alcohol leaving the store driving a vehicle.
Bridge reconstructed on K&P Trail near Greater MadawaskaA vital bridge has been repaired on the 22-kilometre multi-use K&P Trail connecting Renfrew and Calabogie with over $35,000 raised between local groups and the County of Renfrew.