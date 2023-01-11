Assault charges laid after well-being check in Napanee, Ont

The Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person after a well-being check in Napanee. The incident took place on January 8, 2023, just after 8:30 p.m., when L&A County OPP received a call for service for a well-being check at a residence after it was indicated that someone may be injured there.

Police say that members of L&A County OPP as well as the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) and OPP Canine Unit attended the scene. After a short time, officers were able to make contact with the victim and confirm their well-being.

However, as a result of the following investigation, L&A County OPP has arrested and charged a 69-year-old male from Napanee with several offences:

- Assault with a Weapon - Two Counts

- Assault - Two Counts

- Pointing a Firearm

- Sexual Assault

There were no injuries reported in this incident. The accused has been held in court pending a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray