Assault charges laid as neighbour dispute turns physical in Brockville, Ont.

Brockville Police Service has released information on a dispute between neighbours that resulted in assault charges being laid. Police say they were made aware of the altercation around 3:00 p.m. on June 15th, 2023.

A call to the police detailed an ongoing dispute between neighbours taking place in the area of Pearl Street West in Brockville. Investigation revealed that a 41-year-old woman was out front of another residence in an irate state.

Police say when the caller from the neighbouring residence went to check on the situation, the female in question spit in their face and threw a screwdriver at them. Officers arrived and located the female subject shortly after.

The irate woman was then arrested by the responding officers. She was charged with assault with a weapon. Police say the woman was released with conditions and a future court date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray