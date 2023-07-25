Assault charges laid during neighbour dispute turned physical in Brockville, Ont

Brockville Police Service has released information on a dispute between neighbours that resulted in assault charges being laid. Police explain that on July 21st, 2023 around 10:45 p.m. they received a call regarding the altercation taking place between two neighbours.

Officers responded to the scene in the area of Glenn Wood Place and investigation Investigation revealed that during the dispute, one of the neighbours, identified to be a 54-year-old, male, actually entered into the other's residence.

Police say that when he entered, he initiated a fight and assaulted the male resident. The wife of the victim attempted to intervene and she was assaulted as well by the subject grabbing her arm and twisting her wrist. Once the subject learned that the police were notified, he subject fled.

The following day, on July 22nd, around 10:00 p.m. police located the subject and placed him under arrest for unlawfully in a dwelling and two counts of assault. He was released on conditions and a future court date. Police say any injuries that occurred are described as non-life-threatening.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray