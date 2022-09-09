Assault investigation at the Kingston Center

The Kingston Police are reporting an assault that took place at the Kingston Center on September 8th, 2022. The altercation resulted in a search for the suspect. Police reported a 50-year-old Caucasian male with grey hair leaving the scene of the assault. The incident took place around 12:45 p.m. and the suspect was considered armed with an edged weapon.

Police were on the scene The situation raised concern around the community, as it took several hours for police to identify and locate the suspect.

Around 3:00 p.m. Kingston Police put out a notice that there was no longer a risk to public safety. Officers reported that they were able to identify the suspect with help from the public. Not long after, Police were able to locate the individual.

No more details have been released on the incident. The identity of the man arrested has not been made available.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray