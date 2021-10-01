Assault investigation leads to drugs and weapons charges in Cardinal

An assault investigation in the Village of Cardinal has lead to drugs and weapons charges.

The Grenville County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they responded to the complaint shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle as it exited Cardinal and conducted a traffic stop.

OPP say an officer saw an illicit substance in plain view and everyone in the vehicle was arrested.

20-year-old Ashton Grima of Spencerville, Ontario was charged with the following:

Failure to comply with release order - contrary to Section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 - contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the CC

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 - contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the CC

Fail to comply with Probation order - contrary to Section 733.1(1) of the CC

Possession of a Schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking - contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Distribute over 30 grams of dried cannabis (or equivalent) - contrary to Section 9(1)(a)(i) of the Cannabis Act (CA)

30-year-old Jordan Fahrngruber of Cardinal, Ontario was charged with the following:

Fail to comply with Undertaking - contrary to Section 145(4)(a) of the CC

Assault - contrary to Section 266 of the CC

Possession of a Schedule I substance - contrary to Section 4(1) of the CDSA

A youth was charged with the following:

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition - contrary to Section 92(2) of the CC

Fail to comply with Undertaking - contrary to Section 145(4)(a) of the CC

The youth was late released. The two adults accused were held for bail hearings in a Brockville court.