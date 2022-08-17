Assault of staff member at Collins Bay Institution
The Penitentiary division of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating an assault on a staff member at the Collins Bay Institution.
The incident happened on August 14th, The injured staff member was evaluated and treated at an outside hospital.
The assailant has been identified, OPP says they're working with the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), investigating the events leading up to the incident.
-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
