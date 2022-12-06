iHeartRadio
Assault under investigation, Gananoque


Gananoque Police

Gananoque Police are investigating an assault that occurred on Sun. Dec 4, 2022, around 9:45 p.m. 

Police say it happened in the parking lot behind Town Hall. 

A man in a dark blue, or black, Chevrolet Pick-Up truck approached two men and assaulted them before fleeing the scene. 

Police are asking anyone who has information regarding the incident to contact the investigator, Constable Mike Gomulkiewicz at 613-382-4509. 

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink

