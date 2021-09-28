iHeartRadio
Assault with a weapon charges after incident at Pikwaknagan First Nation

opp

Killaloe OPP responded to a 9-1-1 call at a residence on the Algonquins of Pikwaknagan First Nation, near Golden Lake. 

Police arrested and charged 24-year-old Logan Jack Callaghan of Newmarket, Ont with break and enter, two counts of assault with a weapon, mischief to property, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. 

The victim suffered minor injuries. 

The accused was released on conditions and is expected to appear in a Killaloe court on October 13th. 

Also happening last Wednesday, Killaloe OPP were called to an investigation into allegations of threats and mischief at a home in Killaloe, Hagarty, and Richards Township. 

50-year-old Jason Turpin faces charges of uttering threats, mischief, and breach of probation.

The accused was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in a Killaloe court on November 10th. 

