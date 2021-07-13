AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine clinic being held in Renfrew

Renfrew County and District Health Unit is setting up an AztraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those who are looking to get AstraZeneca as their second dose.

RCDHU says it has a small number of AstraZeneca vaccine remaining.

The clinic will be set up at the Ma-te-way Centre in Renfrew and will be open on July 23rd from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

It is booked by appointment only. Residents who had AstraZeneca for their first dose will be eligible.

Residents are being asked to book online at the health unit's website. If you can't book online, you can call the RCDHU at 613-732-3629 or 1-800-267-1097, ext. 202. Only leave one message with your name and phone number.