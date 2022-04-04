Athens long-term care home redevelopment design revealed

The redevelopment design for Athens long term care facility was revealed Friday.

The plan includes details of the building's new location, outdoor focal points, serene gardens, and community gathering spaces.

Construction of the newly built, three-story, 192-bed building will replace the existing facility, which only has a 60 bed capacity. Construction is expected to begin this summer, with a completion date of 2024.

The Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, and Athens Mayor Herb Scott, who is chair of the lodge’s Committee of Management, were joined by elected officials and staff at the Joshua Bates Centre to see Maple View Lodge’s design unveiled.

“I’m proud to support this redevelopment for Maple View Lodge to support an age-friendly community here in Athens, where seniors can age in place even as their health needs evolve,” Minister Clark said. “Our government will continue to build up our long-term care facilities, while continuing to support a complete community where people of all ages can live and thrive,” he added. The province has contributed an estimated $43-million to the redevelopment.

Warden Haley also announcing the next big step in the development process with the documents released to begin construction phase. He encouraged local subcontractors to connect with prequalified contractors.

“This is a great project for the residents of the United Counties and for our businesses, especially those in the construction and medical supply sectors,” Warden Haley said. “I hope over the coming months excitement regarding this redevelopment will continue to build. The Counties has put together a great team of professionals to support this project and we look forward to partnering with the successful general contractor to bring this project to completion,” he said.

The goal is to have residents comfortably in their new home during the summer of 2024.