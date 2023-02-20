Attempted arson investigation open in Sydenham
Members of the Frontenac County Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating reports of attempted arson in Sydenham. Police say that on February 16th, 2023 just after 7:30 a.m. Frontenac officers responded to a commercial building on George Street for reports of mischief.
Investigators at the scene say they found evidence that a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the building, causing damage to a window and the steel exterior. OPP say they believe this incident occurred on February 15th, 2023 at approximately 11:00 p.m.
OPP Forensic Identification Services attended to assist. The Ontario Fire Marshall and local fire department were also notified. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Frontenac OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Increased noise in Garrison Petawawa due to training exercisesThere will be an increase in noise levels in the area of Garrison Petawawa due to training exercises conducted by the Department of Defense. Noise levels are expected to be higher while the training is conducted from February 21st to 24th, 2023.
Traffic stop in Pembroke leads to criminal chargesA 52-year-old from Mississauga is facing criminal charges following a traffic stop near the intersection of Bell Street and Mackay Street in Pembroke. The driver had their driver's license suspended for 90 days and their vehicle towed and impounded for seven days.
Two arrested following property damage at Brockville Retirement HomeA 39-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman have been charged following the execution of a warrant in relation to property damage at the Royal Brock Retirement Home, on Stewart Blvd.
Brockville Police respond to knife threat at General HospitalA 24-year-old male was released into the custody of the Brockville General Hospital after he was reportedly standing out front of the facility threatening with a knife. Responding officers did not locate a knife on the man, however, they did find a quantity of crystal methamphetamine.
Reminder from OPP after charging several impaired driversOntario Provincial Police report three impaired drivers being arrested and charged over three days in Stormont Dundas & Glengarry. Police taking the chance to urge drivers to remain committed to saving lives on the roads by choosing to not consume alcohol or drugs before driving.
Funding opportunities for growing Kingston businessesThe Starter Company Plus program has re-opened through Kingston Economic Development. Offering business training and personalized coaching with an opportunity for microgrants of up to $5,000.
Napanee resident charged following extensive drug trafficking investigationA search warrant execution on Dundas Street West in Napanee came as a result of a drug trafficking investigation launched by OPP in January 2023. As a result of the investigation, officers arrested and charged a 36-year-old man, also seizing various items including fentanyl.
Driver charged in Loyalist Twp. over three times legal alcohol limitA 62-year-old woman from Loyalist Township has been charged after a traffic complaint in the area of Main Street in Bath. OPP say that the investigation revealed that the driver was three and a half times over the legal alcohol limit.
Pembroke resident charged driving stolen vehicleA 35-year-old Pembroke resident charged when Upper Ottawa Valley OPP observed the man driving a vehicle which they knew had been previously reported as stolen. Police say that during the investigation a male was identified and arrested.