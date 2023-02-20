Attempted arson investigation open in Sydenham

Members of the Frontenac County Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating reports of attempted arson in Sydenham. Police say that on February 16th, 2023 just after 7:30 a.m. Frontenac officers responded to a commercial building on George Street for reports of mischief.

Investigators at the scene say they found evidence that a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the building, causing damage to a window and the steel exterior. OPP say they believe this incident occurred on February 15th, 2023 at approximately 11:00 p.m.

OPP Forensic Identification Services attended to assist. The Ontario Fire Marshall and local fire department were also notified. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Frontenac OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray