ATV crash results in the death of the 56-year-old driver
Ontario Provincial Police in the South Stormont Township are investigating a fatal ATV collision that occurred over the weekend. Officers responded to the crash just before 3:45 p.m. on October 2nd.
Limited information is available at the time. However, the 56-year-old, the lone occupant of the ATV, is confirmed deceased.
The investigation is ongoing into what occurred during the crash.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
