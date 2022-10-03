iHeartRadio
ATV crash results in the death of the 56-year-old driver


Ontario Provincial Police in the South Stormont Township are investigating a fatal ATV collision that occurred over the weekend. Officers responded to the crash just before 3:45 p.m. on October 2nd.

Limited information is available at the time. However, the 56-year-old, the lone occupant of the ATV, is confirmed deceased.

The investigation is ongoing into what occurred during the crash.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

