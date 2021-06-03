ATV driver charged with impaired driving in Petawawa

An ATV driver has been charged with impaired driving in Petawawa.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say on Wednesday just after 9:00 p.m. they responded to a driving complaint on Sylvan Dr.

Police say the ATV failed to stop for police, but the driver was located a short time later.

37-year-old Ian Paterson of Petawawa faces multiple charges including the following:

Operation while impaired - alcohol

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Fail to stop for police

Adult driver - no helmet

The accused's driver's license has been suspended for 90 days.

Paterson is scheduled to appear in Pembroke court on July 20th.