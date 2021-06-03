ATV driver charged with impaired driving in Petawawa
An ATV driver has been charged with impaired driving in Petawawa.
Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say on Wednesday just after 9:00 p.m. they responded to a driving complaint on Sylvan Dr.
Police say the ATV failed to stop for police, but the driver was located a short time later.
37-year-old Ian Paterson of Petawawa faces multiple charges including the following:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Fail to stop for police
- Adult driver - no helmet
The accused's driver's license has been suspended for 90 days.
Paterson is scheduled to appear in Pembroke court on July 20th.