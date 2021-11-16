ATV driver charged with impaired driving in South Frontenac

An ATV driver has been charged with impaired driving in South Frontenac Township. South Frontenac OPP say a traffic stop was conducted on Bobs Lake Road, as the driver of the ATV was not wearing a helmet.

During the traffic stop, a Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST) was conducted. As a result, the driver was subsequently arrested and taken to the detachment for further testing.

47-year-old Kyle Young, of Kanata, has been charged with operation while impaired -- blood alcohol concentration 80+, and driving without a helmet.

The accused had their driver's license suspended for 90 days and their vehicle towed and impounded for 7.

Young is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston on December 16.