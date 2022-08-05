ATV seized during trail patrol
The Ontario Provincial Police Snow Vehicle, All Terrain Vehicle, and Vessel Enforcement/Education (SAVE) unit patrolled Algonquin Trail over the weekend.
During the evening of July 29, 2022, SAVE officers were patrolling the trail as a part of the OPP's commitment to saving lives on Ontario Trails.
A 24-year-old man from Pembroke was charged and had his ATV seized during the patrol. He was charged with one count of driving while under suspension, and several other offences under the Off-Road Vehicle Act.
The OPP is reminding residents they will continue to patrol all trails via ATVs and through access points this summer and into the fall.
The OPP is also reminding off-road vehicle drivers to exercise caution and ride within laws that are designed to keep everyone safe while operating any type of off-road vehicle.
