ATV stolen from hunting camp in Township of Madawaska Valley

On December 11th, 2022, just before 10:30 a.m., members of the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a theft call for service on Rockingham Road in the Township of Madawaska Valley.

Ontario Provincial Police describe the vehicle as a red 2006 Honda 500 all-terrain vehicle (ATV) with Ontario marker 82JS4. Police say that the ATV was stolen from a hunting camp.

OPP asks anyone who may have information on this case, to contact the Killaloe OPP detachment at 613 -757 -2600 or Pembroke/ Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray