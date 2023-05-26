ATVs allowed on selected routes with Pembroke City limits

The City of Pembroke says through By-law 2023-43 (replaced By-law 2017-69), recreational "All Terrain" vehicles will be allowed within City limits along a designated route.

The select routes through the City of Pembroke are as follows, in the westerly portion of the City:

- At 0 Forced Road the use of the City-owned lot to stage vehicles to access the Algonquin Trail.

- Street access on Forced Road to Lea Street.

- Lea Street to George Street to have safe access to the traffic signals at Pembroke Street in order to access Riverside Park for an approved event or trailer park use.

- Lea Street to Douglas Street.

- Douglas Street to access the fuel station at Pembroke Street West.

- Bronx Street from Douglas Street to access West End Mall.

In the Southern portion of the City:

- Mackay Street from City limits to Townline Road.

- Townline Road from Mackay Street to River Road.

- Bennett Street across the Foster Fraser Bridge to Everett Street.

- Bennett Street from Everett Street to Boundary Road.

- International Drive from Boundary Road to Upper Valley Drive.

- Upper Valley Drive from International Drive to International Drive.

- International Drive from Upper Valley Drive to Paul Martin Drive.

- Crossing Paul Martin Drive to Irving Big Stop.

The City says all drivers must obey the Highway Traffic Act. Additionally, the maximum speed they can travel is 20km/hr. All ATV drivers must be over the age of 16 with a valid licence and liability insurance.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray