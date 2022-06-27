Author Iona Whishaw to discuss latest book at KFPL

Iona Whishaw events are known to be fascinating, with interesting stories of her family, a lesson on Canadian and wartime history, and insightful discussions about the future.

July 6th KFLP will bring that excitement to Kingston, hosting a discussion about her latest book, Frame in Fire.

An instant bestseller, Framed in Fire is the latest novel in her Lane Winslow series.

“We’re thrilled to have Iona stop at KFPL to promote her new book,” said Jake Miller, Librarian, Adult Programming. “Our region is always hungry for the next great mystery title and the Lane Winslow series is especially popular! Iona is one of the first authors to visit since in-person programming resumed, so this is extra-special.”

Whishaw is not only a bestselling author but also a poet and former teacher, social worker, and school principal.

To register for the event, head to https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/6783152. Registration is required for the event, happening in-person at the Central Branch from 6:30-7:30 p.m.