Auto-dial calls for those who haven't received COVID-19 booster dose

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit says it is partnering with the provincial contact centre to allow auto dial calls for those who have not received a booster.

The health unit says residents who have not gotten a booster dose more than 84 days from their second dose will receive an automated call from Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore.

Calls began on Wednesday, with a caller ID displaying the number 888 as well as "ONT GOVT".

The calls will be done in age cohorts. (i.e the province will start with 65-69, then 60-64, etc.)

Those who are looking to get a booster can walk-in to any RCDHU clinic or book an appointment online through a local pharmacy or RCDHU's website.