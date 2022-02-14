Award winning fiddle player to accompany Pembroke Symphony Orchestra

The Pembroke Symphony Orchestra returns to stage this month, and will be joined by award winning fiddle player, Louis Schryer.

Canadian fiddle champion Louis Schryer will perform with the orchestra, for Fiddle on Fire II. The concert is currently slated for February 26th at Pembroke's Festival Hall Centre for the Arts.

According to his website, Schryer has played across canada, performing as a solosit with several orchestras in the Ottawa region as well. He is the only eight-time Canadian Fiddle Champion, and the only artist to hold the title of four-time Grand Masters Fiddle Champion.

Tickets for the February 26 show are available at the Festival Hall box office at 613-732-2182. Tickets are $25 per adult, $15 per student, and children aged 12 and under are free.