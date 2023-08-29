Back to school safety on the roads in Grenville, Ont.

Officers of Grenville County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to share some back-to-school safety information ahead of the return to the classroom.

OPP says during this back-to-school season, residents can expect more traffic, busses, and children on the roads during their rush-hour commutes. As students return to the classroom, some beginning as early as this week, the OPP reminds motorists of the importance of sharing roadways responsibly.

Grenville County OPP will be running a two-week campaign to get drivers back to being student and school-aware. The campaign will cover all Grenville County schools in the area and police will be conducting strict enforcement starting with the first day back to school on Tuesday, September 5th, 2023.

OPP is asking people to remember:

- Obey speed limits and stay alert, especially in school and playground zones.

- Avoid using cell phones and other distractions while driving.

- When pedestrians are crossing the street, come to a complete stop and do not block the crosswalk with your vehicle.

- Always follow the direction of the crossing guards.

- Keep an eye out for children, especially during school operating hours.

- Unload child passengers away from traffic and congestion or in a designated drop-off area.

Additionally, when a school bus is flashing its alternating red lights, traffic in both directions must stop and not pass. Failure to do so could result in a fine. First offence $400 to $2000 and six demerit points. Each following offence $1000 to $4000 and six demerit points and possible jail time (up to six months).

Withe files by CFRA's Connor Ray