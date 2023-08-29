Back to school safety on the roads in Pembroke, Ont.

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind motorists that school buses are returning to local roads very soon with some area schools starting classes on August 29th, 2023. Motorists are reminded to exercise caution due to the expected increase in pedestrians, cyclists, and school buses and to give themselves extra commuting time. OPP adds that students will no doubt be excited and may forget some of the safety rules required for safe travel.

In accordance with the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) motorists encountering a stopped school bus that has its safety lights and equipment activated must stop before reaching the bus and cannot proceed until the bus moves or the safety lights and equipment have been de-activated. This applies whether the driver is meeting or following a school bus and includes multi-lane roads. The only exception is when driving on a road with a median, with traffic coming from the opposite direction not required to stop. Vehicle owners can be charged if their vehicle illegally passes a stopped school bus, even if they are not driving.

OPP adds that the fine for failing to stop for a school bus is $400 to $2000 and 6 demerit points for the first offence. Subsequent offences carry a fine between $1000 and $4000, six demerit points and possible jail time (up to six months).

Additionally, drivers should also be prepared to yield to student pedestrians and cyclists. Parents of students who will be walking or cycling to school are encouraged to speak with their children about the rules of the road that apply to them.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray