Back-to-school safety tips from L&A OPP

Officers of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they would like to share some back-to-school safety information.

Police say during this back-to-school season, members of the local community can expect more traffic, busses, and children on the roads during their rush-hour commutes. As students return to the classroom, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) reminds motorists of the importance of sharing the roadways responsibly

L&A County OPP will be running a two-week campaign to get drivers back to being student and school-aware. The campaign will cover all L&A County schools in the local area. L&A OPP will begin with an education week from Monday, August 28th to Friday, September 1st. The second week will focus more on strict enforcement starting with the first day back to school Tuesday, September 5th through to Friday, September 8th, 2023.

For a passing grade in traffic safety, OPP asks drivers to remember the following:

- Obey speed limits and stay alert.

- Avoid using cell phones and other distractions while driving.

- When a school bus is flashing its alternating red lights, traffic in both directions must stop and not pass.

- When pedestrians are crossing the street, come to a complete stop and do not block the crosswalk.

- Always follow the direction of the crossing guards.

- Keep an eye out for children, especially during school operating hours.

- Unload child passengers away from traffic and congestion or in a designated drop-off area.

