Bancroft OPP looking to identify suspect in fraud case
Bancroft OPP are looking to identify an individual in connection with a fraud from a local business on Hastings Street in the Town of Bancroft. The fraud occured on December 3rd, 2022, shortly after 11:00 a.m.
Investigators are looking to speak with the individual captured on video surveillance. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bancroft OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
-
Christmas concert for seniorsThe City of Pembroke is sponsoring a series of free Christmas concerts for seniors this year.
-
Impaired driver charged after serious collisionMembers of the Lennox and Addington County Detachment of the OPP have charged a driver following a serious collision in Loyalist Township.
-
Spearhead's 'Queen of Wheat' wins Beer of the YearA Kingston-based craft beer company has won Beer of the Year at the 2022 Canadian Brewers Choice Awards.
-
Festive R.I.D.E. program continues in Pembroke, Ont.The Festive R.I.D.E. program continues in the city of Pembroke until January 2, 2023.
-
YMCA announces winners of 2023 Peace Medals in Brockville, KingstonYMCA of Eastern Ontario is celebrating two local peacemakers this Friday, December 9 at the Brockville YMCA.
-
AECL and CNL Break Ground on New Nuclear Research FacilityCanada's nuclear leaders gather to celebrate construction of the Advanced Nuclear Materials Research Centre (ANMRC)
-
Donation to Renfrew County 2023 Ontario Winter GamesA local business is stepping up to make a significant donation to the Renfrew County 2023 Ontario Winter Games.
-
OPP 'Stuff a Cruiser' event a massive success, UOVOntario Provincial Police (OPP) in the Upper Ottawa Valley held a successful 'Stuff a Cruiser' event over the weekend in support of local children in need.
-
Driver charged following collision, Quinte WestOntario Provincial Police (OPP) in Quinte West have charged a driver with impaired driving, after a collision on Hwy. 401