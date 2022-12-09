Bancroft OPP looking to identify suspect in fraud case

Bancroft OPP are looking to identify an individual in connection with a fraud from a local business on Hastings Street in the Town of Bancroft. The fraud occured on December 3rd, 2022, shortly after 11:00 a.m.

Investigators are looking to speak with the individual captured on video surveillance. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bancroft OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).