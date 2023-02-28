Banned Canadian Tire customer arrested shoplifting from Brockville location

Brockville Police Services report that on February 24th, 2023 at about 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the Canadian Tire Store on Parkedale Avenue., regarding a 39-year-old male who was cutting into packaging and concealing items.

Police say that officers arrived at the store and located the male suspect in question. However, when the male observed the police, he attempted to evade the arrest. Officers were able to contain the male in an area and took him into custody.

The following investigation revealed that the male was on probation with conditions to abstain from attending all Canadian Tire Store locations. All items were recovered and the male was charged with theft under $5,000.00 and failure to comply with probation. Police say that the accused was released with a future court date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray