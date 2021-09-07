Barge fire on Ottawa River

Pembroke Fire responded to a barge on fire on the Ottawa River over the weekend.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at around 9 p.m on Saturday.

They say the barge was the launch site of a fireworks display organized by Algonquin College.

Pembroke Fire says the company overseeing the fireworks display followed all safety protocols during set up and firing.

The barge, which was heavily damaged, was removed from the river on Sunday.

No injuries are being reported.