Barrhaven couple hikes from Kingston to Ottawa to raise awareness for Indigenous children

OTTAWA -- For two weeks, Krisstina Davis and Cliff Trafford have been on their feet.

"We decided to hike 215 miles of the Rideau Trail, in honour of the 215 Indigenous children they found in B.C.," says Davis. "And those that they continue to recover."

After hundreds of unmarked graves were uncovered at former residential schools nationwide, the pair, who are parents themselves, say they were devastated. And left wanting to do something to help.

"I feel helpless," says Davis. "I have children of my own and it’s really sad, its tragic. And I can’t even imagine that happening to me. It brings tears to my eyes just even thinking about it."

Raising awareness one-step at a time, and funds too, for the Legacy of Hope Foundation which supports residential school survivors and their families.

"It’s been a great journey together so far," says Trafford.

A journey that has seen them walk close to 600-thousand steps from Kingston to Ottawa, averaging almost 40-thousand steps per day. Bringing them across tough terrain, but also to Catherine Carbino. Also known as their 'Trail Angel'.

"We went there, she made us dinner. Invited us to sleep over. And in the morning, she made us breakfast." Says Trafford.

"I could just tell they were really tired. And I just offered for them to come to our house which is just down the road slightly," says Carbino. "It felt incredible to be able to help them like that. So brought them home to the family and got them into a shower and made just some leftover food for them."

It was the boost the couple needed to push through the final stretch.

"It was harder than I thought, and I kind of like challenges," says Trafford. "It’s great that Kriss and I, we learned to push ourselves. Even when it hurt, we still push forward."

"It’s been an adventure," says Davis. "A lot of up’s and down’s, challenging parts and absolutely beautiful and inspiring. We love just walking through all the different sections and you see orange t-shirts hanging, and signs, every child matters, and flags and all sorts of things. It’s so wonderful."

Arriving in Ottawa Sunday, their 346-kilometres journey comes to an end. But their initiative to spark change is far from over.

"If we can inspire action, or just raise awareness," says Davis. "We weren’t taught this in schools, it was a hidden thing. So I feel like we just needed to do something."