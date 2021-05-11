Barrie, Ont. woman charged with assault and theft
Renfrew OPP say a woman from Barrie, Ont has been charged with assault and theft.
Police say they received a complaint at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday reporting a theft and an assault at a business in the Town of Arnprior.
Officers say the suspect fled the scene, but police were able to make an arrest shortly afterwards.
25-year-old Claudia Premont of Barrie has been charged with assault and theft under $5000.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court on June 30th.