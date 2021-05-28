iHeartRadio
Bat tests positive for rabies in Renfrew County

bat

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit has confirmed a bat has tested positive for rabies in the region. 

The health unit says they received confirmation from a bat that was collected from a resident in the Town of Renfrew. 

RCDHU says, while rabies in bats are rare, the virus is a concern to public health. 

If contact has been made with a bat, the health unit says to seek medical attention immedialy. If a bat is found in the home and you are unsure if it's bitten a family member, you are asked to contact your Health Care Provider or RCDHU. 

For more information on if you have been exposed to rabies can be found on Ontario's website

