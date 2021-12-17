Bath, Ont. man charged after child sexual exploitation investigation

The Lennox and Addington County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a man after a child sexual exploitation investigation.

According to police, on December 15th, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Bath and seized several electronic devices.

46-year-old Richard Moniz was arrested and charged with the following:

One count of accessing child pornography, as per section 163.1(4.1)

One count of make available child pornography as per section 163.1 (3)

The accused was released after a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in a Napanee court on January 18th.