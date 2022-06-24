Bath Road development plan raises concerns

A 171-unit development is planned for three properties along Bath Road. Traffic and trees are among the biggest concerns being raised by residents regarding the proposed development.

The developer, Armitage Homes Ltd., is looking to build a mixed development. The proposal includes the construction of 33 single-family homes, 138 stacked townhouses, and 306 parking spaces.

Residents are now raising concerns about the proposed development, saying traffic in the region would increase traffic along Bath Road.

Included in the proposal is a portion of protected heritage property known as Bayview Farm and a section of significant wetland along Collins Creek. The developer is proposing to cut down more than 700 trees.