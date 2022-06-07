BB gun and hatchet involved in incident on Division St.
Kingston Police have arrested and charged a person after an incident involving a BB gun and a hatchet.
Police say at around 10:25 p.m. on Friday, the victim and their friend were at the intersection of Division St. and Stephen St. where a confrontation was initiated by the accused.
During the confrontation, it's alleged that the accused pulled out a BB gun and fired at the victim.
Police say the victim gave chase and was able to disarm the accused, before the accused then pulled out a second BB gun, who was again disarmed.
It's alleged that a hatchet was then taken out of the accused's backpack.
At this point, police arrived with all involved parties still at the scene at around 10:32 p.m.
A 31-year-old was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, and two counts of breach of probation.
The victim sustained minor injuries.
