BB gun and pepper spray used in incident in Kingston's north end

Kingston Police have charged two youths after an incident involving a BB gun and pepper spray.

Police say they were called to a home on Compton St. at around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, a further investigation found that the victim had been shot at with the BB gun by one of the youths after the victim was confronted outside the home.

One of the youths is also alleged to have used pepper spray, before both fled the scene.

Both the youths were known to the victim.

A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

The other youth, a 16-year-old male, has not yet been located he faces the same charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.