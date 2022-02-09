iHeartRadio
BDHF Executive Director to transition to new role

Brockville Hospital foundation

The Board of the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation has announced that Executive Director Joan Simon will be transitioning to a new role. 

Simon will remain as Executive Director until the BDHF's annual meeting in June, where she will then transition to Donor Relations/Major Gifts Coordinator. 

"It has been a privilege to have served as the Executive Director for the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation for the past 14 years," said Simon in a press release. 

"I have always been grateful that we live in such a giving community, and I am thrilled to be transitioning into this new role. It will be an honor to be a steward of our donor's wishes".  

The foundation says it will start the process of searching for a new executive director in the coming weeks. 

