BDHF Executive Director to transition to new role

The Board of the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation has announced that Executive Director Joan Simon will be transitioning to a new role.

Simon will remain as Executive Director until the BDHF's annual meeting in June, where she will then transition to Donor Relations/Major Gifts Coordinator.

"It has been a privilege to have served as the Executive Director for the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation for the past 14 years," said Simon in a press release.

"I have always been grateful that we live in such a giving community, and I am thrilled to be transitioning into this new role. It will be an honor to be a steward of our donor's wishes".

The foundation says it will start the process of searching for a new executive director in the coming weeks.