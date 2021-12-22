BDHF reaches fundraising goal for new bronchoscope tower early

The Brockville and District Hospital Foundation has announced it has reached its fundraising goal early.

The BDHF says it was able to raise $200,000 to purchase a new bronchoscope tower for the Brockville General Hospital's Ambulatory Care Program, three days before the end of it's Annual Appeal.

A bronchoscope helps to detect the cause of breathing and lung problems. BDHF says access to the equipment means local residents won't have to travel to Ottawa or Kingston to have the procedure.

"The community support for the appeal, and for Brockville General Hospital has been overwhelming. We are very fortunate to have a community hospital in our midst and the public clearly believes this as well." said BDHF Executive Director, Joan Simon, in a press release.

The foundation raised a total of $205,100.