BDHF receives $2,000 from Gananoque Lions Club

BDH Foundation Gananoque Lions Club Cheque Presentation

The Brockville and District Hospital Foundation received an early Christmas gift. 

The Gananoque Lions Club presented the foundation with a $2,000 cheque in support of the Brockville General Hospital's Ophthalmology program.

Ophthalmology is the practice of medical and surgical care of the eyes or issues related to vision. 

