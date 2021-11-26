BDHF receives $2,000 from Gananoque Lions Club
The Brockville and District Hospital Foundation received an early Christmas gift.
The Gananoque Lions Club presented the foundation with a $2,000 cheque in support of the Brockville General Hospital's Ophthalmology program.
Ophthalmology is the practice of medical and surgical care of the eyes or issues related to vision.
