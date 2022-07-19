Be aware of the effects of extreme heat
Hot weather is expected this week, with temperatures expected to hover around 40oC with the humidex.
The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit would like to remind everyone to take care during times of high temperatures, and high humidity. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the area. Nighttime temperatures are also expected to remain at about 20oC.
High heat can be hazardous to your health as they have the potential to cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and in some cases death.
During a heat wave, the public is strongly encouraged to check on a neighbour or a friend who may have a greater risk of suffering negative health consequences from the heat and humidity. This includes:
- elderly
- people with chronic illness or take certain medications
- infants and preschool children
- people who have challenges with housing and shelter
- people who participate in physical activity or are involved in strenuous outdoor work for prolonged periods
The health unit warns even short periods of exposure to high temperatures can cause health problems. If you experience the following symptoms, seek medical attention immediately:
- neausea, dizziness, blurred vision
- difficulty or rapid breathing
- severe headache or confusion
- convulsion
- fever
The health unit is also offering additional tips to stay safe during this time:
- Do not leave children, adults or pets in parked cars or sleeping outside in direct sunlight.
- Consult your doctor or pharmacist regarding the side effects of your medications.
- Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel very thirsty. Remember to take sips often and not to guzzle your drink. Learn more about hydration at unlockfood.ca.
- Eat foods that have high water content such as watermelon, grapes and oranges.
- Limit caffeinated beverages such as coffee and cola.
- Avoid going out in the blazing sun or heat. If you must go outside, stay in the shade as much as possible.
- Take a cool bath or shower periodically or cool down with cool, wet towels.
- Whenever possible go to an air-conditioned room or building.
- Wear loose fitting, light clothing and a wide-brimmed hat when outdoors.
- Keep window shades or drapes drawn and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home.
- Keep electric lights off or turned down low.
- Visit a local splash pad.
- Visit a local pool or beach – A list of beaches sampled are on our website along with the most recent water sample results.
- If you can, eat a variety of foods that can be prepared safely without using the oven.
- Don’t skip meals, instead eat smaller amounts more often. Use Canada’s New Food Guide. Check out the snacks on this page.
- Use fans to draw cool air at night, but do not rely on a fan as a main cooling device during long periods of high heat and humidity.
- Reduce the use of personal vehicles, stop unnecessary idling; avoid using oil-based paints and glues, pesticides and gas-powered small engines.