Be aware of the effects of extreme heat

Hot weather is expected this week, with temperatures expected to hover around 40oC with the humidex.

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit would like to remind everyone to take care during times of high temperatures, and high humidity. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the area. Nighttime temperatures are also expected to remain at about 20oC.

High heat can be hazardous to your health as they have the potential to cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and in some cases death.

During a heat wave, the public is strongly encouraged to check on a neighbour or a friend who may have a greater risk of suffering negative health consequences from the heat and humidity. This includes:

elderly

people with chronic illness or take certain medications

infants and preschool children

people who have challenges with housing and shelter

people who participate in physical activity or are involved in strenuous outdoor work for prolonged periods

The health unit warns even short periods of exposure to high temperatures can cause health problems. If you experience the following symptoms, seek medical attention immediately:

neausea, dizziness, blurred vision

difficulty or rapid breathing

severe headache or confusion

convulsion

fever

The health unit is also offering additional tips to stay safe during this time: