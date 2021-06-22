Beach water testing program begin in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
BROCKVILLE, ONT -- The summer season is here and that means people will be heading out to the beach.
The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit has announced it is starting it's beach water testing program for the summer.
Beaches will be sampled and monitored for E. Coli.
If beaches exceed the the standard E. Coli level, a warning sign marked "unsafe for bathing" will be posted. The sign will remain posted until test results determine the beach can be reopened.
A number of beaches in Lanark County and Leeds and Grenville will be monitored throughout the season.
In Lanark County, the following beaches will be monitored:
- Almonte Beach
- Dalhousie Lake
- Centennial Beach
- Riverside Beach
- Lanark Beach
- Pakenham Beach
- Rideau Ferry Yacht Club
- Robertson Lake Beach
- Smiths Falls Junior
- Smiths Falls Senior.
In Leeds and Grenville, the following beaches will be monitored:
- Sand Bay Charleston Lake County Park
- St. Lawrence Park
- Lyn Valley Conservation Area
- Sand Lake Park Beach
- Portland Campbell Street Beach
- Joel Stone Beach
- Lower Beverley Lake Park Beach
- Kelly's Beach
- Merrickville
- Westport Lions Beach
- Foley Mountain
- Kendrick's Park
- Bellamy Park
Results will start appearing the health unit's website as well as social media on June 25th.
Water testing will continue until September 3rd.