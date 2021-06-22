Beach water testing program begin in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

BROCKVILLE, ONT -- The summer season is here and that means people will be heading out to the beach.

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit has announced it is starting it's beach water testing program for the summer.

Beaches will be sampled and monitored for E. Coli.

If beaches exceed the the standard E. Coli level, a warning sign marked "unsafe for bathing" will be posted. The sign will remain posted until test results determine the beach can be reopened.

A number of beaches in Lanark County and Leeds and Grenville will be monitored throughout the season.

In Lanark County, the following beaches will be monitored:

Almonte Beach

Dalhousie Lake

Centennial Beach

Riverside Beach

Lanark Beach

Pakenham Beach

Rideau Ferry Yacht Club

Robertson Lake Beach

Smiths Falls Junior

Smiths Falls Senior.

In Leeds and Grenville, the following beaches will be monitored:

Sand Bay Charleston Lake County Park

St. Lawrence Park

Lyn Valley Conservation Area

Sand Lake Park Beach

Portland Campbell Street Beach

Joel Stone Beach

Lower Beverley Lake Park Beach

Kelly's Beach

Merrickville

Westport Lions Beach

Foley Mountain

Kendrick's Park

Bellamy Park

Results will start appearing the health unit's website as well as social media on June 25th.

Water testing will continue until September 3rd.