Beachburg native secures 3rd place in SPC championship

28-year-old Beachburg native, Nathan Blok, and the APEX V2R racing team headed up to Complex ICAR in Mirabel, Quebec this past weekend for the 7, 8, and 9th rounds of the Super Production Challenge (SPC).

Blok is the 2015 F2000 Canada Champion and is the two-time Formula Tour 1600 Series Champion. Blok has been racing for 19 years, beginning in karting and earning his first victory in 2010, with a first place finish in the Ontario Formula Ford Challenge in Calabogie, Ontario.

The last time Blok raced at ICAR was 10 years ago when he was competing in the Formula Tour 1600, where he won back-to-back championships.

The first 30-minute race of the weekend took place Saturday afternoon, with Blok starting in 3rd position. Blok experienced a bit of trouble, falling back to 4th position at the exit of corner 2. Squeezed by Nelson Chan on one side, and Sylvain Laporte on the other, he ended up behind them both at the exit of corner 2.

On lap 2, Blok overshot corner 3 and made heavy contact with competitor Kai Dalziel. Blok's alignment was severely damaged and he experienced a partial brake failure.

Despite his injured race car, and reduced horsepower thanks to 'safety mode' kicking in, he was able to pass Carlos Tesler-Mabe for a short while, and limp his way to 11th place.

Thanks to the APEX V2R crew, Blok's car was repaired overnight in time for morning practice. During practice, however, the team noticed the car was still running in safety mode. With the second race of the weekend scheduled to start in less than an hour, the crew frantically diagnosed and solved the issue with only minutes to spare.

Starting in 3rd again, Blok fell back to 5th on the exit of corner 1 but battled it out bumper to bumper over the next few laps. With 2 laps to go, Laporte experienced issues with his tires, allowing Blok to pull past him and finish the race in 4th place.

The final race started mid-afternoon with Sylvain Laporte on pole, Owen Clarke 2nd, Nathan Blok 3rd, and Nelson Chan in 4th.

Going into the second corner, Blok moved into 2nd place, smoking Laporte's bumper. Two laps later, Clarke passed both Blok and Laporte, with Connor Bell following suit on the next lap.

Blok stayed on Laporte's bumper until halfway into the race, but when Laporte missed his breaking point heading into corner 1, Blok took the opportunity and moved to take over 3rd place.

Continually pulling away for the rest of the race, Blok was able to secure a hard-fought 3rd place podium finish. Despite the multitude of issues on race weekend, Blok was able to successfully move up to 3rd place in the championship.

Blok currently holds the F2000 track record at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, the F1600 track record at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, and is the youngest driver to win at the Trois-Rivieres GP.

Blok will race again on August 5, 6, and 7 at the GP3R in Trois Rivieres, Quebec.

For information on Nathan Bok and sponsorship visit www.nathanblok.com or contact Steve Blok at (613) 582-3867.