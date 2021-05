Gananoque Police says it responded to a report of bear sighting in the region.

Police say the sighting was in the area of Victoria Ave. and Second St. in the early morning.

Police were able to verify that the bear had left the area.

They're advising the public not to approach and to use caution if a bear is spotted.

You are also asked to be mindful of garbage that's left out.

Any other inquiries can be directed to Ontario Bear Wise Program at 1-866-514-2327.