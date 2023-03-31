The Kingston Police Service is asking local grade 5 students what they would do if they could be the Kingston Police Chief for a day. One Grade 5 student in the City of Kingston could have the opportunity to showcase their great ideas to the community through their "Chief for a Day" program.

To apply, applicants are required to write a 300 - 400 word essay on how they would make a positive difference in the Kingston community. The essays will be reviewed by Kingston Police and a young-temporary chief will be chosen.

The winner will receive Kingston Police merchandise, a tour of the police station, and the opportunity to meet and interact with members of the Kingston Police. The junior Chief will also have the opportunity to check out the inside of a police cruiser, visit the canine unit and take part in a media conference.

Essays can be submitted to police headquarters, located at 705 Division Street, or by email to vhurding@kingstonpolice.ca by May 31st, 2023. Those submitting essays are reminded to include their name and contact information when submitting the essay.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray