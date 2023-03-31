Become "Chief for a Day" with Kingston Police Services
The Kingston Police Service is asking local grade 5 students what they would do if they could be the Kingston Police Chief for a day. One Grade 5 student in the City of Kingston could have the opportunity to showcase their great ideas to the community through their "Chief for a Day" program.
To apply, applicants are required to write a 300 - 400 word essay on how they would make a positive difference in the Kingston community. The essays will be reviewed by Kingston Police and a young-temporary chief will be chosen.
The winner will receive Kingston Police merchandise, a tour of the police station, and the opportunity to meet and interact with members of the Kingston Police. The junior Chief will also have the opportunity to check out the inside of a police cruiser, visit the canine unit and take part in a media conference.
Essays can be submitted to police headquarters, located at 705 Division Street, or by email to vhurding@kingstonpolice.ca by May 31st, 2023. Those submitting essays are reminded to include their name and contact information when submitting the essay.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Fatal fire at residential building on Kingston's 800 block of Montreal StreetKingston Police responded to the 800 block of Montreal Street to assist Kingston Fire and Rescue who were on the scene responding to a fire late on March 30th. Two individuals were transported to hospital in critical condition, one of the individuals was pronounced deceased at hospital, the other remains in hospital in critical condition.
Paramedic services not affected after fire at ambulance base in Almonte, Ont.Staff was evacuated from the Lanark County paramedics service station in Almonte around 7:00 a.m. on March 31st, due to a fire in the building. Fire crews responded not long after, there are no injuries that were reported and The Mississippi River Health Alliance insists that ambulance service will not be affected.
PRH introduces same day discharge for eligible surgery patientsFollowing a phased-in implementation last August, The Pembroke Regional Hospital has announced that elective knee surgery patients at the PRH meeting specific criteria will now be able to recover at home, with specific instructions and care, allowing for improved overall access to surgery.
"Catch The Ace" week 23 winner takes home $3,254The winner of the 23rd week of the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's "Catch The Ace" progressive jackpot raffle takes home $3,254 while raising funds for the PRH and its Cancer Care Campaign.
18-year-old arrested after fleeing RIDE check in North Grenville, Ont.An 18-year-old from Merrickville is facing several charges after fleeing Ontario Provincial Police at a RIDE check on County Road 43, west of County Road 19. Officers were able to locate and charge the driver a few days later.
Pre-meditated distraction theft at Brockville LCBOA victim of a distraction theft had their PIN number unknowingly seen while making a purchase at a local LCBO, the suspect then followed the person to their vehicle and stole the victim's credit card from their purse. Brockville Police remind members of the public to protect their valuables and remain vigilant.
Applications open for Kingston's Youth in Policing InitiativeStudents ages 15-18 in Kingston can send their applications for the Kingston Police Service's "Youth In Policing Initiative". The program offers full time hours and pay for eight weeks over the summer.
Renfrew County Warden pleased with continued VTAC fundingRenfrew County Warden Peter Emon expressed his pleasure with the announcement of continued funding for the Virtual Triage and Assessment Centre during the Warden's address at a meeting of the County Council.
Unique military training opportunity for Indigenous persons in OntarioEnrollment is open for the Grey Wolf training program, an eight-week Canadian Army Indigenous Summer Program that combines Indigenous culture and teachings with military training.