Belleville man arrested for assault, indecent act

A Belleville man is facing charges of assault and indecent acts in a public place after being arrested last Thursday.

Prince Edward County OPP say they picked up 45-year-old Denny Turcotte in the Ameliaburgh Ward after reports of indecent acts at business of Highway 62 and further call for assistance at an address on County Road 3.

Police say that Turcotte was also involved in an assault that occurred on Oct. 10th.

He has been charged with assault, uttering threats, indecent act in a public place, and failure to comply with a probation order.