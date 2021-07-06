Belleville man faces 17 charges including dangerous driving and failing to stop for police

KINGSTON, ONT -- A Belleville man faces a total of 17 charges including dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

Kingston Police say the incident started last Wednesday after officers say they spotted a black pickup truck committing a driving offence in the area of Division St. and Elliot Ave.

From there, police outlined numerous attempts to initiate a traffic stop throughout the day and into Canada Day.

On Canada Day, at around 12:10 a.m., police saw the suspect's vehicle in the area of Oakview Ave. and Taylor Kidd Blvd.

Once again, the suspect fled from police where they say they saw the suspect fail to stop at a red light at the intersection of Strand Blvd.

Kingston Police established a roadblock in the area of Lincoln Dr. and Bayridge Dr. as well as deployed stop sticks in attempts to stop the driver.

Police say the accused avoided the roadblock and travelled two times the maximum posted speed limit on Bayridge Dr.

Eventually, stop sticks were again deployed. This time successfully at Front Rd.

The accused is then alleged to have driven the vehicle into a curb and tried to flee on foot. The suspect was later tracked down in a wooded area off of Len Birchall Way at around 1:45 a.m. where he was arrested and taken to custody.

According to police, a further investigation found that the truck used was stolen in Gananoque.

A 44-year-old Belleville man, who was not named in the release, faces seven counts of dangerous driving, seven counts of failing to stop for police, and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.