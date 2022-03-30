iHeartRadio
Belleville Police looking for suspect accused of assaulting man with hammer

BellevillePoliceLogo

Belleville Police are hoping to locate a suspect who allegedly assaulted a person with a hammer. 

Police say they located a 33-year-old man running on Moira St. East in Belleville with a head injury at around 10:41 p.m. on Monday. 

The man was taken to Belleville General Hospital by paramedics for a minor laceration to the head. 

No suspects have been located at this time. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Jordan Rhodes at 613-966-0882 ext. 4223 or email at jrhodes@bellevilleps.ca.

