Belleville Police looking for suspect accused of assaulting man with hammer

Belleville Police are hoping to locate a suspect who allegedly assaulted a person with a hammer.

Police say they located a 33-year-old man running on Moira St. East in Belleville with a head injury at around 10:41 p.m. on Monday.

The man was taken to Belleville General Hospital by paramedics for a minor laceration to the head.

No suspects have been located at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Jordan Rhodes at 613-966-0882 ext. 4223 or email at jrhodes@bellevilleps.ca.