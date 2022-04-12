Better Homes Kingston program launches

Better Homes Kingston officially launched on Monday.

The local improvement charge financing program lets homeowners apply for interest free loans to help retrofit their home.

"Energy retrofits increase the efficiency of a home, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and make that dwelling more comfortable by regulating temperature, air moisture, and more. But we know that the upfront cost of these renovations can deter a lot of people from acting and making these positive changes," said Coun. Mayor Rita Holland, at the program's launch event held in the Kingscourt neighbourhood.

Support for the program includes the Federation of Canadian Municipalities through the federally-funded Green Municipal Fund.

Residents will be able to have access to an energy coach who will help "determine and prioritize" the most effective retrofits.

Those looking to get more information or submit an application can head over to the City of Kingston's website.