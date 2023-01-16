Betty White Challenge returns to Ontario SPCA and Humane Society

Tomorrow is Betty White's birthday and the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society invite people to join them in honouring her legacy by taking part in the second annual #BettyWhiteChallenge. Making a gift in her name to help the animals is the perfect way to keep Betty's legacy alive while also supporting the work of the Ontario SPCA, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2023.

Betty White was an avid animal lover and advocate who inspired a worldwide movement upon her passing in late 2021 raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for animal organizations across the globe. The challenge, which was created last year as a way to celebrate the late actress on her birthday, encouraged people to donate to a local animal shelter or rescue in White's honour.

"We were overwhelmed by the love and support from Betty's fans," says Carol Boudreau, Interim Manager, Ontario SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre. "We are so grateful for the legacy Betty White has created and for the compassion, her fans have towards animals. Their support is making a real difference for animals."

As a registered charity that does not receive government funding, the Ontario SPCA says they depend on the generosity of donors to help animals in need. By taking part in the Betty White Challenge, those who donate are providing urgently needed care and shelter for animals waiting to find a loving home.

This year, the Ontario SPCA says they want to give back to Betty White fans. The first 500 people to give a gift of $10 or more towards the 2023 Betty White Challenge will receive a limited edition "Legends Never Die" sticker.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray