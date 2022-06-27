BGH recognizes healthcare workers

Brockville General Hospital hosted its annual general meeting on June 23, 2022. Officials presented a balanced operating budget, introduced the new volunteer board members, and recognized health care workers' dedication to navigating waves 3-6 of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guest speaker Sherri Hudson, executive director of the Upper Canada Family Health Team spoke to the strong working partnership between BGH and the family health team. “Over the course of the pandemic, the relationship between UCFHT and BGH has strengthened,” said Hudson. “To continue to meet the dynamic healthcare needs of our community, primary and hospital care must be closely linked. Together, with other area partners, we saw this success in our ability to provide services at the Assessment and Vaccination Centres.”

The community was also thanked for showing continued support. “Our community proved, once again, that we are one of the best regions in Ontario to live and work, ”said Michael Adamcryck, Chair of BGH’s Board said in reference to the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark record of maintaining the highest COVID-19 vaccinations rates in Ontario.

Board members reviewed several highlights during this meeting including:

working with the Brockville and District Hospital Fundation to invest over $12.5 million in new tools and technologies, including a new MRI

expanding ambulatory services to increase the number of people served in an outpatient setting

expanding internal medicine services to care for individuals with more complex care needs

developing a bed mamangemnt team to support patient flow

investing in a regional clinical information system, connecting BGH to six hospital organizations across southeastern Ontario

presenting a balanced 2021-22 operating budget - for the 5th consecutive year

“None of this would be possible without the dedication and determination of our healthcare workers,” shared Nick Vlacholias, President and CEO at BGH. “Our people are our most important resource. We will continue to invest in creating a healthy workplace and providing modern tools and technologies to deliver the exceptional care our community expects from us.”