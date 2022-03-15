iHeartRadio
BGH won't be lifting COVID-19 measures March 21

Brockville General Hospital

To continue to provide a safe environment for their patients and healthcare workers, Brockville General Hospital (BGH) will not be changing COVID-related safety measures come March 21.

On March 9, the province announced the removal of mandatory masking requirements starting March 21, with the exemption of select settings including public transit, healthcare, long term care, and congregate care.

To limit the number of people, and any potential for illness, restrictions will continue in place to safe guard staff and patients. 

“As the Province lifts emergency public safety measures, and transitions responsibilities to organizations, BGH will continue to closely monitor community prevalence for spread of infections and evaluate our restrictions accordingly,” says Nick Vlacholias, President and CEO. “Hospitals are high-risk congregate settings and require a higher standard of infection prevention and control practices.”

Essential care partners, or family caregivers that help provide care, meals, translation, and mobility will be allowed to continue their care in the hospital, while social visits continue to be restricted. “We will continue to work with patients and loved ones, particular at their time of admission, to identify their most appropriate essential care partner,” says Vlacholias.

There are still some restrictions in place for essential care partners, they must enter through the main enterance and allow for medical screening. They must also be fully vaccinated, as well as wear a mask and sanitize often, if they would like to continue caring for their partner.

All staff and physicians will also still be required to be fully vaccinated, actively screen for COVID-19, and wear appropriate PPE, including masking. 

With the prevalence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, BGH has reported approximately 20-35 staff and physicians affected each day by COVID-19-related illness. Individuals often are required to isolate for upwards of 10 days. This has created pressure on staffing and impacts the hospital’s ability to safely deliver patient care.

 

