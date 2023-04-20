Bicycle safety rodeo at Picton Community Centre
With the snow melted across the region, the Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they are excited to announce the upcoming bicycle safety rodeo. The event will be held at the Picton Community Centre (rain or shine) on May 6th, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
A joint venture between the Picton Recreation Committee and the OPP, the bicycle safety rodeo is an event for all ages. Folks are invited to attend with their bicycle to have it inspected, fitted, helmet inspected and have an opportunity to try out the skills course. There will also be a BBQ lunch for all participants and registration is free. Participants will also be entered into a draw for some exciting prizes.
OPP says with additional support from the Prince Edward Curling Club, Canadian Tire Picton, Beacon Bike and Brew and the Brake Room, the event will focus on bicycle safety and offer additional tips to stay safe on the roadways.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
